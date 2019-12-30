Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL), Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK)?

The shares of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) has been pegged with a rating of Speculative Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on November 14, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $4 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Seelos Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 95.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.39.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.08% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.40 while ending the day at $1.41. During the trading session, a total of 408866.0 shares were traded which represents a 2.71% incline from the average session volume which is 420260.0 shares. SEEL had ended its last session trading at $1.47. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 SEEL 52-week low price stands at $0.72 while its 52-week high price is $8.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.13 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Seelos Therapeutics Inc. generated 15.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on October 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) is now rated as Overweight. Morgan Stanley also rated WORK as Reiterated on October 16, 2019, with its price target of $28 suggesting that WORK could surge by 19.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.00/share, analysts expect it to down by 0.00% to reach $27.29/share. It started the day trading at $22.08 and traded between $21.61 and $22.00 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $42.00 for the year while the low is $19.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 42.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.69%, as 47.75M SEEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.67% of Slack Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more WORK shares, increasing its portfolio by 218.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 22,794,791 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 33,215,265 shares of WORK, with a total valuation of $757,972,347. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… meanwhile bought more WORK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $620,055,958 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Slack Technologies Inc. shares by 77.81% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,735,584 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,573,013 shares of Slack Technologies Inc. which are valued at $290,626,027. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Slack Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,540,369 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,567,003 shares and is now valued at $263,959,008. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Slack Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.