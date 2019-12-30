Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR), Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT)?

The shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by Scotia Howard Weil in its latest research note that was published on November 13, 2019. Scotia Howard Weil wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Murphy Oil Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on September 30, 2019, to Outperform the MUR stock while also putting a $27 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on September 09, 2019. That day the KeyBanc Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $24. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on July 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. CapitalOne was of a view that MUR is Overweight in its latest report on July 10, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that MUR is worth In-line rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $27.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.30.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.04% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $26.34 while ending the day at $26.52. During the trading session, a total of 1.28 million shares were traded which represents a 54.97% incline from the average session volume which is 2.85 million shares. MUR had ended its last session trading at $26.53. Murphy Oil Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.49, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 MUR 52-week low price stands at $17.04 while its 52-week high price is $31.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.36 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Murphy Oil Corporation generated 434.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.89%. Murphy Oil Corporation has the potential to record 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Nomura published a research note on March 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) is now rated as Buy. JMP Securities also rated RWT as Upgrade on March 04, 2019, with its price target of $17 suggesting that RWT could surge by 7.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.64/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.48% to reach $18.10/share. It started the day trading at $16.84 and traded between $16.62 and $16.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RWT’s 50-day SMA is 16.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.42. The stock has a high of $17.28 for the year while the low is $14.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.76%, as 6.20M MUR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.38% of Redwood Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.51, while the P/B ratio is 0.95. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 827.24K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.48%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.46% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more RWT shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,209,410 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,424,427 shares of RWT, with a total valuation of $265,747,229. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more RWT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $186,463,837 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Redwood Trust Inc. shares by 15.52% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,198,115 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,504,046 shares of Redwood Trust Inc. which are valued at $181,185,501. Following these latest developments, around 1.39% of Redwood Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.