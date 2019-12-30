Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT), Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)?

The shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on July 30, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $10 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Harmonic Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on June 14, 2019, to Outperform the HLIT stock while also putting a $6.75 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on February 21, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on February 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Loop Capital was of a view that HLIT is Buy in its latest report on September 21, 2018. Dougherty & Company thinks that HLIT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 23, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.60.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.17% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.61 while ending the day at $7.64. During the trading session, a total of 405629.0 shares were traded which represents a 39.48% incline from the average session volume which is 670200.0 shares. HLIT had ended its last session trading at $7.89. Harmonic Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.61, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 HLIT 52-week low price stands at $4.48 while its 52-week high price is $8.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Harmonic Inc. generated 66.69 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 61.9%. Harmonic Inc. has the potential to record 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on December 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.48/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.01% to reach $30.00/share. It started the day trading at $14.58 and traded between $13.48 and $14.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARAV’s 50-day SMA is 9.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.06. The stock has a high of $15.62 for the year while the low is $3.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1089677.69 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -88.21%, as 128,473 HLIT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.02% of Aravive Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 460.06K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.83%. Looking further, the stock has raised 61.52% over the past 90 days while it gained 133.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invus Public Equities Advisors LL… bought more ARAV shares, increasing its portfolio by 237.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invus Public Equities Advisors LL… purchasing 950,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,350,000 shares of ARAV, with a total valuation of $12,987,000. Baker Bros. Advisors LP meanwhile bought more ARAV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,388,527 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Aravive Inc. shares by 16.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 172,659 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 24,394 shares of Aravive Inc. which are valued at $1,660,980. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Aravive Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,080 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 167,967 shares and is now valued at $1,615,843. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Aravive Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.