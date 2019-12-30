Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL), Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)?

The shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on August 10, 2017. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $2 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Great Panther Mining Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on October 22, 2014, to Buy the GPL stock while also putting a $1.40 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Global Hunter Securities Markets when it published its report on July 19, 2012. That day the Global Hunter Securities set price target on the stock to $2.25. The stock was given Buy rating by Global Hunter Securities in its report released on August 17, 2011, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.25. Global Hunter Securities was of a view that GPL is Accumulate in its latest report on July 11, 2011.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.78.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.11% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.49 while ending the day at $0.50. During the trading session, a total of 2.15 million shares were traded which represents a -123.52% decline from the average session volume which is 963180.0 shares. GPL had ended its last session trading at $0.53. Great Panther Mining Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 GPL 52-week low price stands at $0.40 while its 52-week high price is $1.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Great Panther Mining Limited generated 27.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Great Panther Mining Limited has the potential to record -0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $57. Even though the stock has been trading at $54.85/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.78% to reach $60.95/share. It started the day trading at $55.33 and traded between $54.80 and $55.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MDLZ’s 50-day SMA is 53.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 53.12. The stock has a high of $56.72 for the year while the low is $39.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.08%, as 12.21M GPL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.73% of Mondelez International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.72, while the P/B ratio is 2.98. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.82M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.20% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MDLZ shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 753,016 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 108,839,395 shares of MDLZ, with a total valuation of $5,718,421,813. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more MDLZ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,528,364,576 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Mondelez International Inc. shares by 2.34% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 67,044,750 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,532,429 shares of Mondelez International Inc. which are valued at $3,522,531,165. In the same vein, Lindsell Train Ltd. increased its Mondelez International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,406,696 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 32,237,323 shares and is now valued at $1,693,748,950. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Mondelez International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.