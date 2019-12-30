Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS), FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.44.

The shares of the company added by 6.84% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.209 while ending the day at $0.22. During the trading session, a total of 861916.0 shares were traded which represents a -136.15% decline from the average session volume which is 364990.0 shares. GNUS had ended its last session trading at $0.21. Genius Brands International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.71, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 GNUS 52-week low price stands at $0.19 while its 52-week high price is $2.79.

The Genius Brands International Inc. generated 634000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on December 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) is now rated as Neutral. Goldman also rated FEYE as Initiated on November 12, 2019, with its price target of $18 suggesting that FEYE could surge by 9.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.67/share, analysts expect it to down by 0.00% to reach $18.40/share. It started the day trading at $16.78 and traded between $16.57 and $16.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FEYE’s 50-day SMA is 16.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.27. The stock has a high of $18.66 for the year while the low is $12.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.51%, as 13.88M GNUS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.48% of FireEye Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.34%. Looking further, the stock has raised 27.30% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more FEYE shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 446,075 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,506,207 shares of FEYE, with a total valuation of $310,164,029. Shapiro Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more FEYE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $272,465,191 worth of shares.

Similarly, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its FireEye Inc. shares by 211.76% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,790,237 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 10,046,123 shares of FireEye Inc. which are valued at $247,884,372. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its FireEye Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 387,949 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,938,963 shares and is now valued at $149,817,020. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of FireEye Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.