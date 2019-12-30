Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST), CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)?

The shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on September 04, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $20 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on January 29, 2019, to Outperform the CNST stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2018. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $18. JP Morgan was of a view that CNST is Overweight in its latest report on August 13, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $48.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1068.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.49.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.07% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $45.88 while ending the day at $46.80. During the trading session, a total of 1.67 million shares were traded which represents a -147.81% decline from the average session volume which is 672380.0 shares. CNST had ended its last session trading at $49.30. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.20 CNST 52-week low price stands at $4.01 while its 52-week high price is $59.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.82 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 78.98 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.80 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.1%. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on September 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $85. Even though the stock has been trading at $74.48/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.11% to reach $80.96/share. It started the day trading at $74.61 and traded between $74.04 and $74.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CVS’s 50-day SMA is 71.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 60.71. The stock has a high of $77.03 for the year while the low is $51.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.32%, as 19.20M CNST shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.56% of CVS Health Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.66, while the P/B ratio is 1.55. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.40%. Looking further, the stock has raised 19.85% over the past 90 days while it gained 36.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CVS shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,044,730 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 101,619,058 shares of CVS, with a total valuation of $7,648,866,496. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more CVS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,560,642,268 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its CVS Health Corporation shares by 2.71% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 58,831,421 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,551,671 shares of CVS Health Corporation which are valued at $4,428,241,059. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its CVS Health Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,747,788 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 40,495,847 shares and is now valued at $3,048,122,404. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of CVS Health Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.