Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN), Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)?

The shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by SVB Leerink in its latest research note that was published on November 22, 2019. SVB Leerink wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AstraZeneca PLC, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on April 02, 2019. Shore Capital was of a view that AZN is Buy in its latest report on January 25, 2019. Jefferies thinks that AZN is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 20 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $52.01. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.80.

The shares of the company added by 1.18% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $50.2957 while ending the day at $50.44. During the trading session, a total of 1.64 million shares were traded which represents a 45.09% incline from the average session volume which is 2.98 million shares. AZN had ended its last session trading at $49.85. AstraZeneca PLC currently has a market cap of $132.35 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 62.66, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.58, with a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.49, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 AZN 52-week low price stands at $35.30 while its 52-week high price is $51.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The AstraZeneca PLC generated 3.97 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.73 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -216.0%. AstraZeneca PLC has the potential to record 1.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $78. HSBC Securities also rated EMR as Downgrade on November 14, 2019, with its price target of $64 suggesting that EMR could surge by 1.77% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $76.67/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.21% to reach $77.89/share. It started the day trading at $76.87 and traded between $76.33 and $76.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EMR’s 50-day SMA is 73.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 67.24. The stock has a high of $77.24 for the year while the low is $55.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.54%, as 7.36M AZN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.23% of Emerson Electric Co. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.50, while the P/B ratio is 5.69. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.55%. Looking further, the stock has raised 15.23% over the past 90 days while it gained 14.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more EMR shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 524,895 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 46,870,565 shares of EMR, with a total valuation of $3,461,859,931. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more EMR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,173,498,532 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Emerson Electric Co. shares by 0.01% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 29,273,013 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,758 shares of Emerson Electric Co. which are valued at $2,162,104,740. In the same vein, Longview Partners LLP increased its Emerson Electric Co. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 33,100 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 16,897,072 shares and is now valued at $1,248,017,738. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Emerson Electric Co. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.