Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD), Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)?

The shares of Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on November 20, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $3 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aethlon Medical Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $45.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -96.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.46.

The shares of the company added by 10.07% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.8211 while ending the day at $0.92. During the trading session, a total of 742804.0 shares were traded which represents a -418.94% decline from the average session volume which is 143140.0 shares. AEMD had ended its last session trading at $0.84. Aethlon Medical Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 AEMD 52-week low price stands at $0.76 while its 52-week high price is $25.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.29 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Aethlon Medical Inc. generated 786000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.65 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -27.91%. Aethlon Medical Inc. has the potential to record -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on June 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.39/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.72% to reach $2.75/share. It started the day trading at $1.43 and traded between $1.35 and $1.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VSTM’s 50-day SMA is 1.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.58. The stock has a high of $4.25 for the year while the low is $0.83. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.91%, as 13.15M AEMD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.40% of Verastem Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.74M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.69%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Citadel Advisors LLC bought more VSTM shares, increasing its portfolio by 6,432.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Citadel Advisors LLC purchasing 7,272,559 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,385,615 shares of VSTM, with a total valuation of $10,118,293.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Verastem Inc. shares by 22.75% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,848,616 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 527,975 shares of Verastem Inc. which are valued at $3,902,604. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Verastem Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.