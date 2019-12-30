Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL), Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)?

The shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Susquehanna in its latest research note that was published on October 14, 2019. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $42 price target. Susquehanna wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Toll Brothers Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on September 25, 2019, to Outperform the TOL stock while also putting a $45 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Seaport Global Securities Markets when it published its report on August 23, 2019. SunTrust was of a view that TOL is Hold in its latest report on August 13, 2019. Raymond James thinks that TOL is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $40.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.47.

The shares of the company added by 0.23% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $39.55 while ending the day at $39.88. During the trading session, a total of 1.35 million shares were traded which represents a 13.13% incline from the average session volume which is 1.55 million shares. TOL had ended its last session trading at $39.79. TOL 52-week low price stands at $31.75 while its 52-week high price is $41.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Toll Brothers Inc. generated 1.29 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 46.1%. Toll Brothers Inc. has the potential to record 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at First Analysis Sec published a research note on November 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Jefferies also rated UPWK as Upgrade on June 26, 2019, with its price target of $23 suggesting that UPWK could surge by 46.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.41/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.10% to reach $19.56/share. It started the day trading at $10.555 and traded between $10.33 and $10.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UPWK’s 50-day SMA is 12.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.33. The stock has a high of $25.00 for the year while the low is $9.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.62%, as 4.77M TOL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.47% of Upwork Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more UPWK shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 686,925 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,112,495 shares of UPWK, with a total valuation of $71,210,567. Franklin Advisers, Inc. meanwhile bought more UPWK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $66,979,531 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Upwork Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.