Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI), Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)?

The shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $26 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TechnipFMC plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on November 22, 2019. HSBC Securities was of a view that FTI is Buy in its latest report on March 22, 2019. Goldman thinks that FTI is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 24 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $28.62. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.44.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.95% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $20.91 while ending the day at $20.94. During the trading session, a total of 1.5 million shares were traded which represents a 58.99% incline from the average session volume which is 3.65 million shares. FTI had ended its last session trading at $21.14. TechnipFMC plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.39, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 FTI 52-week low price stands at $18.42 while its 52-week high price is $28.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The TechnipFMC plc generated 4.5 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 175.0%. TechnipFMC plc has the potential to record 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Noble Capital Markets published a research note on May 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) is now rated as Market Perform. Rodman & Renshaw also rated UUUU as Reiterated on September 22, 2016, with its price target of $5 suggesting that UUUU could surge by 45.61% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.86/share, analysts expect it to down by 0.00% to reach $3.42/share. It started the day trading at $1.92 and traded between $1.85 and $1.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UUUU’s 50-day SMA is 1.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.38. The stock has a high of $3.73 for the year while the low is $1.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.95%, as 11.83M FTI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.78% of Energy Fuels Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 793.46K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 15.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.58% over the last six months.