Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)?

The shares of Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Northland Capital in its latest research note that was published on April 30, 2015. The Technology company has also assigned a $2.50 price target. Northland Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Support.com Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Northland Capital Markets when it published its report on January 08, 2014. The stock was given Outperform rating by Northland Capital in its report released on August 01, 2013, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6.50. Northland Securities was of a view that SPRT is Outperform in its latest report on September 30, 2011. Deutsche Securities thinks that SPRT is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.11.

The shares of the company added by 9.35% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.07 while ending the day at $1.17. During the trading session, a total of 1.21 million shares were traded which represents a -300.9% decline from the average session volume which is 300680.0 shares. SPRT had ended its last session trading at $1.07. Support.com Inc. currently has a market cap of $21.93 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.42, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.54, with a beta of 0.19. Support.com Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 12.50 SPRT 52-week low price stands at $0.76 while its 52-week high price is $1.44.

The Support.com Inc. generated 22.1 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on January 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.55/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.28% to reach $3.50/share. It started the day trading at $3.61 and traded between $3.52 and $3.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WPG’s 50-day SMA is 4.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.16. The stock has a high of $5.94 for the year while the low is $3.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 64.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.22%, as 61.44M SPRT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 34.70% of Washington Prime Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 141.60, while the P/B ratio is 1.08. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.47M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 18.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more WPG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -47,839 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,306,111 shares of WPG, with a total valuation of $121,913,422. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more WPG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $117,642,404 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Washington Prime Group Inc. shares by 1.42% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,705,865 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 149,604 shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. which are valued at $44,536,398. In the same vein, PSG Asset Management (Pty) Ltd. increased its Washington Prime Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 9,347,908 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,347,908 shares and is now valued at $38,887,297. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Washington Prime Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.