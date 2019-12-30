Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD), GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT)?

The shares of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on November 01, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $7 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on January 09, 2019. Northcoast was of a view that DBD is Neutral in its latest report on July 25, 2018. Credit Suisse thinks that DBD is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 354.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.26.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.01% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $10.93 while ending the day at $10.95. During the trading session, a total of 720818.0 shares were traded which represents a 48.14% incline from the average session volume which is 1.39 million shares. DBD had ended its last session trading at $11.29. DBD 52-week low price stands at $2.41 while its 52-week high price is $14.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.06 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated generated 252.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -33.33%. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated has the potential to record -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on November 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT) is now rated as Market Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.71/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.15% to reach $10.60/share. It started the day trading at $10.42 and traded between $9.66 and $10.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GTT’s 50-day SMA is 8.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.74. The stock has a high of $43.35 for the year while the low is $4.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.10%, as 14.72M DBD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 33.43% of GTT Communications Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 977.61K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 15.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.97%. Looking further, the stock has raised 30.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Spruce House Investment Managemen… bought more GTT shares, increasing its portfolio by 13.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Spruce House Investment Managemen… purchasing 1,930,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,875,000 shares of GTT, with a total valuation of $140,811,250. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… meanwhile bought more GTT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $35,976,010 worth of shares.

Similarly, Third Point LLC decreased its GTT Communications Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,065,078 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of GTT Communications Inc. which are valued at $27,187,242. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its GTT Communications Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,068,971 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,789,086 shares and is now valued at $24,739,193. Following these latest developments, around 7.00% of GTT Communications Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.