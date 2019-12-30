Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU), Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)?

The shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on August 13, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Central Puerto S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 98.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.97.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.74% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.82 while ending the day at $5.01. During the trading session, a total of 1.1 million shares were traded which represents a -275.98% decline from the average session volume which is 292790.0 shares. CEPU had ended its last session trading at $5.49. CEPU 52-week low price stands at $2.52 while its 52-week high price is $11.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.56 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Central Puerto S.A. generated 32.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. Central Puerto S.A. has the potential to record 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on November 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.38/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.30% to reach $3.98/share. It started the day trading at $3.40 and traded between $3.36 and $3.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CIG’s 50-day SMA is 3.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.49. The stock has a high of $4.11 for the year while the low is $2.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -31.14%, as 3.13M CEPU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.40% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.13, while the P/B ratio is 1.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.11%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CIG shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,060,872 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,586,479 shares of CIG, with a total valuation of $29,047,031. AQR Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more CIG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $20,814,509 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares by 0.08% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,987,755 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,900 shares of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais which are valued at $18,142,898. In the same vein, Itau USA Asset Management, Inc. decreased its Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,115,201 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,229,698 shares and is now valued at $15,845,985. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.