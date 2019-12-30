Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI), Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)?

The shares of Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on November 06, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $18 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Boingo Wireless Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Craig Hallum advised investors in its research note published on August 02, 2019, to Buy the WIFI stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Craig Hallum Markets when it published its report on May 09, 2019. That day the Craig Hallum set price target on the stock to $29. The stock was given Buy rating by Craig Hallum in its report released on February 28, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 28. Jefferies was of a view that WIFI is Buy in its latest report on November 13, 2018. Lake Street thinks that WIFI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 02, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 34.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.98.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.15% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $10.78 while ending the day at $10.87. During the trading session, a total of 485862.0 shares were traded which represents a 24.07% incline from the average session volume which is 639900.0 shares. WIFI had ended its last session trading at $11.46. Boingo Wireless Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.77, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 WIFI 52-week low price stands at $8.85 while its 52-week high price is $26.07.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Boingo Wireless Inc. generated 50.18 million in revenue during the last quarter. Boingo Wireless Inc. has the potential to record -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on August 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $60. Barclays also rated EXC as Upgrade on August 13, 2019, with its price target of $52 suggesting that EXC could surge by 13.77% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $45.32/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.20% to reach $52.66/share. It started the day trading at $45.53 and traded between $45.15 and $45.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EXC’s 50-day SMA is 44.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 47.47. The stock has a high of $51.18 for the year while the low is $43.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.04%, as 13.52M WIFI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.66% of Exelon Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.08, while the P/B ratio is 1.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.74M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more EXC shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,625,120 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 82,092,150 shares of EXC, with a total valuation of $3,644,891,460. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more EXC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,708,184,038 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Exelon Corporation shares by 1.94% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 49,963,130 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -988,795 shares of Exelon Corporation which are valued at $2,218,362,972. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Exelon Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 395,323 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 28,023,145 shares and is now valued at $1,244,227,638. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Exelon Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.