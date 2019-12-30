Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY), Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC)?

The shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on April 05, 2019. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Weyerhaeuser Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Seaport Global Securities advised investors in its research note published on January 23, 2019, to Buy the WY stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 02, 2019. BofA/Merrill was of a view that WY is Buy in its latest report on January 24, 2018. Stephens thinks that WY is worth Equal-Weight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.74.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.03% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $29.91 while ending the day at $29.98. During the trading session, a total of 1.8 million shares were traded which represents a 42.18% incline from the average session volume which is 3.11 million shares. WY had ended its last session trading at $29.99. Weyerhaeuser Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.77, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 WY 52-week low price stands at $20.81 while its 52-week high price is $30.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Weyerhaeuser Company generated 153.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.0%. Weyerhaeuser Company has the potential to record 0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on November 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC) is now rated as Outperform. JP Morgan also rated MMC as Resumed on November 12, 2019, with its price target of $118 suggesting that MMC could down by -3.61% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $111.84/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.17% to reach $108.13/share. It started the day trading at $112.28 and traded between $111.718 and $112.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MMC’s 50-day SMA is 105.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 99.54. The stock has a high of $113.94 for the year while the low is $76.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.74%, as 5.80M WY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.18% of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 37.90, while the P/B ratio is 7.44. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.16%. Looking further, the stock has raised 12.30% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MMC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 184,157 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 38,285,497 shares of MMC, with a total valuation of $4,137,513,661. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more MMC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,798,666,768 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares by 2.81% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 27,210,192 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 743,790 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. which are valued at $2,940,605,449. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,284,548 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 25,223,758 shares and is now valued at $2,725,931,527. Following these latest developments, around 0.18% of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.