Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT), SRC Energy Inc. (NYSE:SRCI)?

The shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on May 30, 2019. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of vTv Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on April 10, 2018, to Hold the VTVT stock while also putting a $1 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on March 08, 2018. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Outperform rating by Northland Capital in its report released on February 08, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 28. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that VTVT is Buy in its latest report on September 26, 2016. Canaccord Genuity thinks that VTVT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 04, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 79.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.25.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.13% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.70 while ending the day at $1.79. During the trading session, a total of 540735.0 shares were traded which represents a -181.94% decline from the average session volume which is 191790.0 shares. VTVT had ended its last session trading at $1.97. VTVT 52-week low price stands at $1.00 while its 52-week high price is $3.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The vTv Therapeutics Inc. generated 2.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on November 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that SRC Energy Inc. (NYSE:SRCI) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.10/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.20% to reach $6.35/share. It started the day trading at $4.15 and traded between $4.01 and $4.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SRCI’s 50-day SMA is 3.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.61. The stock has a high of $6.99 for the year while the low is $3.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.93%, as 15.48M VTVT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.85% of SRC Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.52, while the P/B ratio is 0.56. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SRCI shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.77% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,880,374 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 34,458,849 shares of SRCI, with a total valuation of $123,018,091. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SRCI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $90,224,789 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its SRC Energy Inc. shares by 0.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 19,556,884 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 153,422 shares of SRC Energy Inc. which are valued at $69,818,076. In the same vein, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … increased its SRC Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 409,394 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,318,733 shares and is now valued at $43,977,877. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of SRC Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.