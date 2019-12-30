Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSE:PLX), WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)?

The shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSE:PLX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Rodman & Renshaw in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $5 price target. Rodman & Renshaw wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw advised investors in its research note published on April 04, 2016, to Buy the PLX stock while also putting a $3.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on April 23, 2015. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $2.60. The stock was given Buy rating by R. F. Lafferty in its report released on November 12, 2014, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. R. F. Lafferty was of a view that PLX is Buy in its latest report on January 24, 2014. Oppenheimer thinks that PLX is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 02, 2012 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $20.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 64.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.56.

The shares of the company added by 8.55% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.65 while ending the day at $2.79. During the trading session, a total of 530969.0 shares were traded which represents a -301.88% decline from the average session volume which is 132120.0 shares. PLX had ended its last session trading at $2.57. PLX 52-week low price stands at $1.70 while its 52-week high price is $6.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. generated 21.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 450.0%. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $46. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.32/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.80% to reach $37.78/share. It started the day trading at $38.01 and traded between $36.18 and $37.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WW’s 50-day SMA is 38.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.14. The stock has a high of $44.50 for the year while the low is $16.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.01%, as 4.87M PLX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.83% of WW International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.68M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.73%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.72% over the past 90 days while it gained 96.96% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Invus Public Equities Advisors LL… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,818,300 shares of WW, with a total valuation of $641,484,207. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $210,649,789 worth of shares.

Similarly, Eminence Capital LP decreased its WW International Inc. shares by 1.53% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,299,219 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -66,997 shares of WW International Inc. which are valued at $186,113,191. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its WW International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 269,780 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,231,610 shares and is now valued at $183,186,397. Following these latest developments, around 8.80% of WW International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.