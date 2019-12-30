Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR), First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)?

The shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2019. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann advised investors in its research note published on January 24, 2018, to Buy the IIPR stock while also putting a $34 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Markets when it published its report on January 13, 2017.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 72.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.20.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.84% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $74.36 while ending the day at $75.34. During the trading session, a total of 419478.0 shares were traded which represents a -1.39% decline from the average session volume which is 413720.0 shares. IIPR had ended its last session trading at $78.35. IIPR 52-week low price stands at $43.65 while its 52-week high price is $139.53.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.59 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 55.81%. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. has the potential to record 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.16/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.22% to reach $9.54/share. It started the day trading at $12.185 and traded between $11.86 and $11.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AG’s 50-day SMA is 10.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.74. The stock has a high of $12.53 for the year while the low is $5.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 22.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.06%, as 21.31M IIPR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.31% of First Majestic Silver Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.09%. Looking further, the stock has raised 23.47% over the past 90 days while it gained 50.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. sold more AG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. selling -258,728 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,171,105 shares of AG, with a total valuation of $249,321,090. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $46,762,131 worth of shares.

Similarly, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its First Majestic Silver Corp. shares by 36.81% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,522,241 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 947,740 shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. which are valued at $37,899,313. In the same vein, COMMERZBANK AG (Investment Manage… increased its First Majestic Silver Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 448,634 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,273,476 shares and is now valued at $35,222,602.