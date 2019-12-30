Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on H&R Block Inc. (NYSE:HRB), The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS)?

The shares of H&R Block Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on November 22, 2019. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of H&R Block Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on June 27, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $29. Barrington Research was of a view that HRB is Outperform in its latest report on June 14, 2018. Goldman thinks that HRB is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 27, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $24.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 2.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.94.

The shares of the company dipped by 0.00% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $23.36 while ending the day at $23.39. During the trading session, a total of 1.71 million shares were traded which represents a 48.5% incline from the average session volume which is 3.32 million shares. HRB had ended its last session trading at $23.39. H&R Block Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.53 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.61, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.16, with a beta of 0.22. HRB 52-week low price stands at $22.79 while its 52-week high price is $29.62.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.85 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The H&R Block Inc. generated 421.64 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.72 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 31.76%. H&R Block Inc. has the potential to record 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $6.44 and traded between $6.34 and $6.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RBS’s 50-day SMA is 5.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.74. The stock has a high of $7.31 for the year while the low is $4.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.86%, as 2.93M HRB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.11% of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.70, while the P/B ratio is 0.67. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.70%. Looking further, the stock has raised 23.54% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more RBS shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 72,200 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,459,900 shares of RBS, with a total valuation of $31,995,014. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more RBS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $28,693,777 worth of shares.

Similarly, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… decreased its The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc shares by 7.60% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,501,852 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -288,201 shares of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc which are valued at $20,520,853. In the same vein, Parametric Portfolio Associates L… decreased its The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 678,513 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,557,317 shares and is now valued at $14,985,878. Following these latest developments, around 68.60% of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.