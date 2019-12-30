Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG), Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)?

The shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $2.50 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on October 17, 2019, to Underperform the XOG stock while also putting a $2 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on October 16, 2019. That day the Stephens set price target on the stock to $4. The stock was given Underweight rating by Barclays in its report released on August 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that XOG is Sector Weight in its latest report on May 28, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that XOG is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.08.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.35% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.00 while ending the day at $2.02. During the trading session, a total of 1.95 million shares were traded which represents a 34.19% incline from the average session volume which is 2.97 million shares. XOG had ended its last session trading at $2.09. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 XOG 52-week low price stands at $1.33 while its 52-week high price is $5.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. generated 57.73 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -150.0%. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has the potential to record -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on October 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. H.C. Wainwright also rated COLL as Resumed on May 03, 2019, with its price target of $23 suggesting that COLL could surge by 23.16% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.35/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.05% to reach $27.29/share. It started the day trading at $21.02 and traded between $19.85 and $20.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that COLL’s 50-day SMA is 17.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.89. The stock has a high of $22.28 for the year while the low is $10.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.64%, as 1.66M XOG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.10% of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 434.78K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.69%. Looking further, the stock has raised 83.14% over the past 90 days while it gained 59.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Janus Capital Management LLC sold more COLL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Janus Capital Management LLC selling -32,049 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,291,506 shares of COLL, with a total valuation of $93,254,425.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. shares by 2.02% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,323,162 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 46,084 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. which are valued at $50,482,310. In the same vein, Franklin Advisers, Inc. increased its Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,826 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,843,271 shares and is now valued at $40,054,279. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.