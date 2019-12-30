Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG), Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPR)?

The shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2019. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Change Healthcare Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on September 26, 2019. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $15. Wells Fargo was of a view that CHNG is Market Perform in its latest report on July 22, 2019. SVB Leerink thinks that CHNG is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 22, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $18.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.31.

The shares of the company added by 2.14% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $15.76 while ending the day at $15.99. During the trading session, a total of 1.33 million shares were traded which represents a -47.63% decline from the average session volume which is 903370.0 shares. CHNG had ended its last session trading at $15.66. Change Healthcare Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 31.91, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 CHNG 52-week low price stands at $11.24 while its 52-week high price is $15.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Change Healthcare Inc. generated 3.41 million in revenue during the last quarter. Change Healthcare Inc. has the potential to record 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $18.26 and traded between $18.165 and $18.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BPR’s 50-day SMA is 18.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.44. The stock has a high of $21.19 for the year while the low is $15.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.53%, as 13.18M CHNG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.41% of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 826.62K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 15.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more BPR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -31.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -2,646,646 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,742,677 shares of BPR, with a total valuation of $109,225,717. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more BPR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $76,096,662 worth of shares.

Similarly, Brookfield Asset Management PIC C… decreased its Brookfield Property REIT Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,036,315 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. which are valued at $57,750,711. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Brookfield Property REIT Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 489,315 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,179,707 shares and is now valued at $41,458,027. Following these latest developments, around 0.08% of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.