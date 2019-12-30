Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF), Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)?

The shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on September 18, 2019. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on August 30, 2019. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $14. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on August 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. Wedbush was of a view that ANF is Neutral in its latest report on July 11, 2019. Argus thinks that ANF is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $17.54. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.02.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.86% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $17.11 while ending the day at $17.25. During the trading session, a total of 1.12 million shares were traded which represents a 51.12% incline from the average session volume which is 2.29 million shares. ANF had ended its last session trading at $17.40. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 ANF 52-week low price stands at $13.58 while its 52-week high price is $30.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Abercrombie & Fitch Co. generated 410.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -486.96%. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has the potential to record 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CapitalOne published a research note on October 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. SunTrust also rated MNRL as Initiated on June 17, 2019, with its price target of $28 suggesting that MNRL could surge by 13.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.63/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.16% to reach $24.10/share. It started the day trading at $21.02 and traded between $20.60 and $20.87 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $23.29 for the year while the low is $17.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 135.27%, as 1.07M ANF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.84% of Brigham Minerals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 59.63, while the P/B ratio is 16.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 379.31K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.30%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more MNRL shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 71,167 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,527,913 shares of MNRL, with a total valuation of $48,940,396. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more MNRL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,381,070 worth of shares.

Similarly, FIAM LLC decreased its Brigham Minerals Inc. shares by 12.02% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,035,630 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -141,453 shares of Brigham Minerals Inc. which are valued at $20,049,797. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Brigham Minerals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 332,125 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,010,398 shares and is now valued at $19,561,305. Following these latest developments, around 1.23% of Brigham Minerals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.