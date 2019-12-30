Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN), Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)?

The shares of 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on January 18, 2019. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of 360 Finance Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $107.19. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.20.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.09% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $9.36 while ending the day at $9.41. During the trading session, a total of 849953.0 shares were traded which represents a -45.71% decline from the average session volume which is 583310.0 shares. QFIN had ended its last session trading at $9.71. 360 Finance Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.23, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 QFIN 52-week low price stands at $7.76 while its 52-week high price is $24.45.

The 360 Finance Inc. generated 458.0 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on February 25, 2015 where it informed investors and clients that Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) is now rated as Neutral. Ascendiant Capital Markets also rated OPTT as Initiated on May 09, 2013, with its price target of $5 suggesting that OPTT could surge by 85.17% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.85/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.26% to reach $6.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.94 and traded between $0.8018 and $0.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OPTT’s 50-day SMA is 1.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.00. The stock has a high of $16.20 for the year while the low is $0.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 157599.62 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.19%, as 181,539 QFIN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.09% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 278.12K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AWM Investment Co., Inc. sold more OPTT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -34.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AWM Investment Co., Inc. selling -120,732 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 229,168 shares of OPTT, with a total valuation of $242,918. Sabby Capital LLC meanwhile bought more OPTT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $159,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Ocean Power Technologies Inc. shares by 47.42% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 45,601 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -41,121 shares of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. which are valued at $48,337. In the same vein, Virtu Financial BD LLC decreased its Ocean Power Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 11,127 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 25,346 shares and is now valued at $26,867. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.