Is It Crazy To Buy Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) And Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

The shares of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on October 04, 2019. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sogou Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on July 17, 2019. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SOGO is Underperform in its latest report on April 01, 2019. Goldman thinks that SOGO is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.43.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.06% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.68 while ending the day at $4.76. During the trading session, a total of 1.19 million shares were traded which represents a -15.7% decline from the average session volume which is 1.03 million shares. SOGO had ended its last session trading at $4.86. SOGO 52-week low price stands at $3.25 while its 52-week high price is $7.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sogou Inc. generated 111.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 30.0%. Sogou Inc. has the potential to record 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on August 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Morgan Stanley also rated CBB as Reiterated on June 07, 2019, with its price target of $8 suggesting that CBB could down by -55.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.52/share, analysts expect it to down by 0.00% to reach $6.75/share. It started the day trading at $10.58 and traded between $10.47 and $10.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CBB’s 50-day SMA is 6.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.38. The stock has a high of $11.00 for the year while the low is $3.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.86%, as 8.63M SOGO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.68% of Cincinnati Bell Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 588.81K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 15.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 40.45%. Looking further, the stock has raised 108.73% over the past 90 days while it gained 112.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CBB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -2,894 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,982,133 shares of CBB, with a total valuation of $45,314,043. Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. (Priv… meanwhile bought more CBB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $31,578,808 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ares Management LLC decreased its Cincinnati Bell Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,754,641 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. which are valued at $30,857,620. In the same vein, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LL… decreased its Cincinnati Bell Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,842 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,932,808 shares and is now valued at $19,033,924. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Cincinnati Bell Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.