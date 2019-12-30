Is It Crazy To Buy RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) And Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

The shares of RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on December 03, 2019. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of RPC Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on October 21, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $4.90. BofA/Merrill was of a view that RES is Underperform in its latest report on April 25, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that RES is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 7 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.19. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 52.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.98.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.76% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.00 while ending the day at $5.02. During the trading session, a total of 1.71 million shares were traded which represents a 26.07% incline from the average session volume which is 2.31 million shares. RES had ended its last session trading at $5.11. RPC Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.70 RES 52-week low price stands at $3.30 while its 52-week high price is $13.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.08 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The RPC Inc. generated 49.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 175.0%. RPC Inc. has the potential to record -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on December 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $41.24/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.02% to reach $49.00/share. It started the day trading at $41.28 and traded between $40.70 and $40.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PWR’s 50-day SMA is 41.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 38.22. The stock has a high of $44.09 for the year while the low is $29.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.96%, as 4.88M RES shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.01% of Quanta Services Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.02, while the P/B ratio is 1.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.36M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.05%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.08% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more PWR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -146,715 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,917,008 shares of PWR, with a total valuation of $621,144,213. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more PWR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $298,319,203 worth of shares.

Similarly, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … increased its Quanta Services Inc. shares by 18.36% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,982,701 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 928,118 shares of Quanta Services Inc. which are valued at $249,119,670. In the same vein, Peconic Partners LLC increased its Quanta Services Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,191,900 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,120,073 shares and is now valued at $213,199,840. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Quanta Services Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.