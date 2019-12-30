Is It Crazy To Buy Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) And The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

The shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on July 08, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $23 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on May 09, 2019, to Buy the PTGX stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on December 06, 2018. That day the Nomura set price target on the stock to $13. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on January 29, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. BTIG Research was of a view that PTGX is Buy in its latest report on July 21, 2017.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.19.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.85% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $6.96 while ending the day at $7.00. During the trading session, a total of 473786.0 shares were traded which represents a 27.08% incline from the average session volume which is 649740.0 shares. PTGX had ended its last session trading at $7.28. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.70 PTGX 52-week low price stands at $4.47 while its 52-week high price is $16.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.61 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. generated 50.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.56%. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Consumer Edge Research published a research note on November 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $175. Imperial Capital also rated DIS as Reiterated on November 20, 2019, with its price target of $143 suggesting that DIS could surge by 6.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $145.70/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.03% to reach $156.28/share. It started the day trading at $146.51 and traded between $145.45 and $145.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DIS’s 50-day SMA is 141.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 135.32. The stock has a high of $153.41 for the year while the low is $102.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.39%, as 17.08M PTGX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.05% of The Walt Disney Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.10, while the P/B ratio is 2.96. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.27%. Looking further, the stock has raised 12.15% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more DIS shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,920,143 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 130,574,844 shares of DIS, with a total valuation of $19,792,534,854. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more DIS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,429,846,183 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its The Walt Disney Company shares by 1.96% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 74,553,147 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,431,054 shares of The Walt Disney Company which are valued at $11,300,766,022. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of The Walt Disney Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.