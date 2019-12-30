Is It Crazy To Buy Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) And KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

The shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on December 16, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $41 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Citizens Financial Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on October 08, 2019, to Sell the CFG stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on July 29, 2019. That day the Argus set price target on the stock to $43. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on July 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. UBS was of a view that CFG is Neutral in its latest report on July 10, 2019. Argus thinks that CFG is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $41.84. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.96.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.66% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $40.405 while ending the day at $40.48. During the trading session, a total of 1.4 million shares were traded which represents a 62.85% incline from the average session volume which is 3.77 million shares. CFG had ended its last session trading at $40.75. Citizens Financial Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $18.04 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.86, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.89, with a beta of 1.47. CFG 52-week low price stands at $28.49 while its 52-week high price is $40.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.98 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Citizens Financial Group Inc. has the potential to record 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities published a research note on November 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is now rated as Neutral. Raymond James also rated KBH as Upgrade on September 25, 2019, with its price target of $35 suggesting that KBH could surge by 9.76% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $33.80/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.38% to reach $37.60/share. It started the day trading at $34.21 and traded between $33.63 and $33.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KBH’s 50-day SMA is 34.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.07. The stock has a high of $37.40 for the year while the low is $18.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.32%, as 2.96M CFG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.53% of KB Home shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.37, while the P/B ratio is 1.32. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.64M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.79%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.30% over the past 90 days while it gained 31.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more KBH shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 427,682 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,160,694 shares of KBH, with a total valuation of $351,356,799. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more KBH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $281,900,068 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its KB Home shares by 8.78% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,492,873 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -336,127 shares of KB Home which are valued at $120,783,548. In the same vein, Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its KB Home shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 28,286 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,018,320 shares and is now valued at $104,373,506. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of KB Home stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.