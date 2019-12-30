Is A Downturn Overdue? Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN), Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.98.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.40% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.16 while ending the day at $0.17. During the trading session, a total of 2.49 million shares were traded which represents a -96.25% decline from the average session volume which is 1.27 million shares. ZN had ended its last session trading at $0.18. Zion Oil & Gas Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 ZN 52-week low price stands at $0.12 while its 52-week high price is $1.20.

The Zion Oil & Gas Inc. generated 3.38 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Nomura published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $36.26/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.08% to reach $40.08/share. It started the day trading at $36.45 and traded between $36.235 and $36.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SYF’s 50-day SMA is 36.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 34.52. The stock has a high of $38.18 for the year while the low is $22.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.60%, as 15.40M ZN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.70% of Synchrony Financial shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.61, while the P/B ratio is 1.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.41%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.94% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The GIC Pte Ltd. (Investment Manageme… sold more SYF shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The GIC Pte Ltd. (Investment Manageme… selling -117,619 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 55,468,263 shares of SYF, with a total valuation of $2,075,067,719. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SYF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,970,343,362 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Synchrony Financial shares by 0.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 35,350,252 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 157,748 shares of Synchrony Financial which are valued at $1,322,452,927. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Synchrony Financial shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 226,984 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 30,982,358 shares and is now valued at $1,159,050,013. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Synchrony Financial stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.