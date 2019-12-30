Is A Downturn Overdue? Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX), Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)?

The shares of Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on November 21, 2018. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Yandex N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on October 05, 2018, to Buy the YNDX stock while also putting a $47 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on March 29, 2018. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on February 08, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 47. BofA/Merrill was of a view that YNDX is Buy in its latest report on November 27, 2017. Standpoint Research thinks that YNDX is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3048.05. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 64.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.36.

The shares of the company added by 0.39% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $43.66 while ending the day at $43.90. During the trading session, a total of 1.26 million shares were traded which represents a 64.8% incline from the average session volume which is 3.57 million shares. YNDX had ended its last session trading at $43.73. Yandex N.V. currently has a market cap of $14.28 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 50.99, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 85.26, with a beta of 2.04. Yandex N.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.80 YNDX 52-week low price stands at $26.71 while its 52-week high price is $43.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Yandex N.V. generated 675.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.25%. Yandex N.V. has the potential to record 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CapitalOne published a research note on September 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.11/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.13% to reach $13.59/share. It started the day trading at $7.20 and traded between $7.02 and $7.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ERF’s 50-day SMA is 6.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.27. The stock has a high of $9.73 for the year while the low is $5.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.52%, as 5.11M YNDX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.58% of Enerplus Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.28, while the P/B ratio is 1.08. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.64% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Enerplus Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.