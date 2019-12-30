Is A Downturn Overdue? W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI), iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)?

The shares of W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 08, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $10 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of W&T Offshore Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on May 23, 2018, to Neutral the WTI stock while also putting a $8.75 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on May 16, 2018. CapitalOne was of a view that WTI is Equal Weight in its latest report on March 12, 2018. CapitalOne thinks that WTI is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.62.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.77% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.37 while ending the day at $5.39. During the trading session, a total of 2.25 million shares were traded which represents a 5.5% incline from the average session volume which is 2.38 million shares. WTI had ended its last session trading at $5.66. WTI 52-week low price stands at $3.75 while its 52-week high price is $7.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The W&T Offshore Inc. generated 41.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -69.23%. W&T Offshore Inc. has the potential to record 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on December 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.32% to reach $20.23/share. It started the day trading at $21.85 and traded between $21.31 and $21.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IQ’s 50-day SMA is 18.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.43. The stock has a high of $29.18 for the year while the low is $14.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 48.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.98%, as 43.54M WTI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 26.85% of iQIYI Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.06%. Looking further, the stock has raised 29.68% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. bought more IQ shares, increasing its portfolio by 248.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. purchasing 36,006,170 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 50,516,188 shares of IQ, with a total valuation of $967,385,000. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd…. meanwhile bought more IQ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $689,518,156 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its iQIYI Inc. shares by 11.69% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,491,592 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,307,369 shares of iQIYI Inc. which are valued at $239,213,987. In the same vein, Schroder Investment Management (H… increased its iQIYI Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,474,856 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,707,009 shares and is now valued at $185,889,222. Following these latest developments, around 51.33% of iQIYI Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.