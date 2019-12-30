Is A Downturn Overdue? Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS), TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)?

The shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on December 09, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $122 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Skyworks Solutions Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on November 13, 2019, to Buy the SWKS stock while also putting a $120 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Craig Hallum Markets when it published its report on November 13, 2019. That day the Craig Hallum set price target on the stock to $125. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on November 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 105. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that SWKS is Hold in its latest report on November 13, 2019. Cowen thinks that SWKS is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 95.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $106.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 103.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 89.10.

The shares of the company added by 0.01% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $120.69 while ending the day at $122.29. During the trading session, a total of 1.4 million shares were traded which represents a 33.49% incline from the average session volume which is 2.1 million shares. SWKS had ended its last session trading at $122.28. Skyworks Solutions Inc. currently has a market cap of $20.92 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.81, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.77, with a beta of 1.10. Skyworks Solutions Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.30 SWKS 52-week low price stands at $60.12 while its 52-week high price is $122.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.39 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Skyworks Solutions Inc. generated 851.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -23.02%. Skyworks Solutions Inc. has the potential to record 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on October 28, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Wells Fargo also rated TGNA as Initiated on September 24, 2019, with its price target of $17 suggesting that TGNA could surge by 5.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.85/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.83% to reach $17.59/share. It started the day trading at $16.93 and traded between $16.645 and $16.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TGNA’s 50-day SMA is 15.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.28. The stock has a high of $17.24 for the year while the low is $10.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.95%, as 13.56M SWKS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.98% of TEGNA Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.03, while the P/B ratio is 2.39. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.56M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.66%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.55% over the past 90 days while it gained 10.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TGNA shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,964,906 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,383,783 shares of TGNA, with a total valuation of $374,291,069. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more TGNA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $354,222,172 worth of shares.

Similarly, Standard General LP increased its TEGNA Inc. shares by 46.24% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,971,550 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,101,689 shares of TEGNA Inc. which are valued at $199,113,293. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its TEGNA Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 249,071 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,872,032 shares and is now valued at $151,535,691. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of TEGNA Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.