Is A Downturn Overdue? General Moly Inc. (NYSE:GMO), Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC)?

The shares of General Moly Inc. (NYSE:GMO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on May 19, 2014. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $1.70 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of General Moly Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on March 27, 2009, to Underperform the GMO stock while also putting a $1.30 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on November 10, 2008. Friedman Billings was of a view that GMO is Mkt Perform in its latest report on August 13, 2008. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that GMO is worth Sector Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $0.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.80.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.91% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.23 while ending the day at $0.23. During the trading session, a total of 405027.0 shares were traded which represents a -38.86% decline from the average session volume which is 291690.0 shares. GMO had ended its last session trading at $0.24. General Moly Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 GMO 52-week low price stands at $0.16 while its 52-week high price is $0.45.

The General Moly Inc. generated 1.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. General Moly Inc. has the potential to record -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $27. It started the day trading at $19.63 and traded between $19.01 and $19.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CGC’s 50-day SMA is 19.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.26. The stock has a high of $52.74 for the year while the low is $13.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 47.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.67%, as 46.33M GMO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.56% of Canopy Growth Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.34% over the last six months.