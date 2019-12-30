Is A Downturn Overdue? Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL), Assertio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)?

The shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on June 20, 2019. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Enable Midstream Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Mizuho advised investors in its research note published on May 06, 2019, to Buy the ENBL stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on February 21, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on October 26, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Stifel was of a view that ENBL is Hold in its latest report on August 06, 2018. Barclays thinks that ENBL is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 12, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.35.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.40% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $10.19 while ending the day at $10.22. During the trading session, a total of 785257.0 shares were traded which represents a 31.72% incline from the average session volume which is 1.15 million shares. ENBL had ended its last session trading at $10.58. Enable Midstream Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.62, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 ENBL 52-week low price stands at $8.82 while its 52-week high price is $16.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.28 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Enable Midstream Partners LP generated 13.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -35.71%. Enable Midstream Partners LP has the potential to record 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on November 30, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Assertio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.35/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.96% to reach $3.17/share. It started the day trading at $1.69 and traded between $1.38 and $1.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ASRT's 50-day SMA is 0.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.50. The stock has a high of $5.76 for the year while the low is $0.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.96%, as 12.85M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.68% of Assertio Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 2.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.83%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ASRT shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 25,348 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,975,963 shares of ASRT, with a total valuation of $7,581,732. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more ASRT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,351,980 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Assertio Therapeutics Inc. shares by 13.92% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,305,822 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -857,739 shares of Assertio Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $4,032,425. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Assertio Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 75,651 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,344,804 shares and is now valued at $3,302,051. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Assertio Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.