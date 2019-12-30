Is A Downturn Overdue? DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH), Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)?

The shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Weight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DiamondRock Hospitality Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on November 22, 2019, to Outperform the DRH stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on August 19, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $9.50. KeyBanc Capital Mkts was of a view that DRH is Underweight in its latest report on January 25, 2019. Goldman thinks that DRH is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $10.32. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.98.

The shares of the company added by 0.36% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $11.12 while ending the day at $11.18. During the trading session, a total of 1.79 million shares were traded which represents a 18.83% incline from the average session volume which is 2.2 million shares. DRH had ended its last session trading at $11.14. DRH 52-week low price stands at $8.71 while its 52-week high price is $11.52.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 55.56%. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has the potential to record 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on September 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $50.30/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.11% to reach $54.00/share. It started the day trading at $50.90 and traded between $50.60 and $50.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SNY’s 50-day SMA is 47.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 44.14. The stock has a high of $50.79 for the year while the low is $40.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.86%, as 2.05M DRH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.10% of Sanofi shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 36.20, while the P/B ratio is 1.94. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.82M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.85%. Looking further, the stock has raised 9.94% over the past 90 days while it gained 17.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox bought more SNY shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox purchasing 153,657 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 60,867,994 shares of SNY, with a total valuation of $2,841,317,960. Fisher Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more SNY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $811,158,500 worth of shares.

Similarly, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau… decreased its Sanofi shares by 22.13% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,438,267 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,966,281 shares of Sanofi which are valued at $487,258,304. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Sanofi shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 683,737 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,299,226 shares and is now valued at $340,727,870. Following these latest developments, around 16.40% of Sanofi stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.