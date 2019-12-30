Is A Downturn Overdue? Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)?

The shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Cleveland Research in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2019. Cleveland Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alphabet Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on October 23, 2019, to Outperform the GOOGL stock while also putting a $1700 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on September 24, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $1500. MoffettNathanson was of a view that GOOGL is Buy in its latest report on June 24, 2019. Loop Capital thinks that GOOGL is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 37 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.50.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.57% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1,353.00 while ending the day at $1354.64. During the trading session, a total of 1.11 million shares were traded which represents a 18.28% incline from the average session volume which is 1.36 million shares. GOOGL had ended its last session trading at $1362.47. Alphabet Inc. currently has a market cap of $937.75 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 29.47, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.92, with a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.70 GOOGL 52-week low price stands at $1007.00 while its 52-week high price is $1364.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $10.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Alphabet Inc. generated 16.03 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $14.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -26.19%. Alphabet Inc. has the potential to record 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barrington Research published a research note on August 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Barrington Research also rated LAUR as Reiterated on May 14, 2018, with its price target of $20 suggesting that LAUR could surge by 13.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.95/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.00% to reach $20.63/share. It started the day trading at $18.00 and traded between $17.745 and $17.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LAUR’s 50-day SMA is 16.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.32. The stock has a high of $18.57 for the year while the low is $14.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.85%, as 3.23M GOOGL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.00% of Laureate Education Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.13%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.92% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more LAUR shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 370,282 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,312,833 shares of LAUR, with a total valuation of $196,277,653. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LAUR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $181,980,541 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Laureate Education Inc. shares by 30.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,758,361 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,575,248 shares of Laureate Education Inc. which are valued at $117,257,563. In the same vein, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its Laureate Education Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,024,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,326,000 shares and is now valued at $109,756,100. Following these latest developments, around 7.20% of Laureate Education Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.