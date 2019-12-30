Expensive Market, What To Buy? The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT), Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

The shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Northcoast in its latest research note that was published on October 29, 2019. Northcoast wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas advised investors in its research note published on August 16, 2019, to Outperform the GT stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Longbow Markets when it published its report on June 06, 2019. Longbow was of a view that GT is Underperform in its latest report on February 11, 2019. Argus thinks that GT is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.54.

The shares of the company added by 0.20% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $15.08 while ending the day at $15.10. During the trading session, a total of 1.49 million shares were traded which represents a 43.84% incline from the average session volume which is 2.65 million shares. GT had ended its last session trading at $15.07. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company currently has a market cap of $3.63 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.11, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.93, with a beta of 1.73. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.38, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 GT 52-week low price stands at $10.74 while its 52-week high price is $22.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.45 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company generated 868.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -13.33%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has the potential to record 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on September 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Oppenheimer also rated OTLK as Initiated on May 16, 2019, with its price target of $12 suggesting that OTLK could surge by 93.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.55/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.89% to reach $8.25/share. It started the day trading at $0.553 and traded between $0.535 and $0.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OTLK's 50-day SMA is 1.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.12. The stock has a high of $10.96 for the year while the low is $0.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.98%, as 1.76M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.43% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 539.47K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -53.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The LVW Advisors LLC bought more OTLK shares, increasing its portfolio by 37.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The LVW Advisors LLC purchasing 106,293 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 389,088 shares of OTLK, with a total valuation of $404,652. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more OTLK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $329,592 worth of shares.

Similarly, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares by 107.01% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 67,237 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 34,757 shares of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $69,926. In the same vein, Virtu Financial BD LLC increased its Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 55,414 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 55,414 shares and is now valued at $57,631. Following these latest developments, around 53.29% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.