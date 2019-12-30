Expensive Market, What To Buy? Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI), Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

The shares of Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on July 06, 2018. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gannett Co. Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Noble Financial Markets when it published its report on November 02, 2016. That day the Noble Financial set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Buy rating by Argus in its report released on November 05, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that GCI is Buy in its latest report on October 08, 2015. Argus thinks that GCI is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 6.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.46.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.12% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $6.19 while ending the day at $6.20. During the trading session, a total of 1.2 million shares were traded which represents a 31.92% incline from the average session volume which is 1.76 million shares. GCI had ended its last session trading at $6.27. Gannett Co. Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 GCI 52-week low price stands at $5.84 while its 52-week high price is $14.11.

The Gannett Co. Inc. generated 101.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 190.32%. Gannett Co. Inc. has the potential to record 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on February 17, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) is now rated as Hold. Maxim Group also rated ORC as Reiterated on July 13, 2015, with its price target of $11.50 suggesting that ORC could surge by 20.53% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.98/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.33% to reach $7.50/share. It started the day trading at $6.02 and traded between $5.96 and $5.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ORC’s 50-day SMA is 5.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.13. The stock has a high of $7.15 for the year while the low is $5.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.10%, as 2.21M GCI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.34% of Orchid Island Capital Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 512.04K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.05%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ORC shares, increasing its portfolio by 13.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 669,717 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,476,942 shares of ORC, with a total valuation of $31,109,031. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ORC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,427,293 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its Orchid Island Capital Inc. shares by 20.05% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,555,535 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 426,859 shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc. which are valued at $14,515,439. In the same vein, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… increased its Orchid Island Capital Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 869,531 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,553,652 shares and is now valued at $14,504,743. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Orchid Island Capital Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.