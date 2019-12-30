Expensive Market, What To Buy? CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST), So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)

The shares of CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on July 09, 2019. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CannTrust Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on May 24, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.53. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 7.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.32.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.59% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.7941 while ending the day at $0.81. During the trading session, a total of 1.34 million shares were traded which represents a 30.91% incline from the average session volume which is 1.94 million shares. CTST had ended its last session trading at $0.82. CTST 52-week low price stands at $0.75 while its 52-week high price is $10.17.

The CannTrust Holdings Inc. generated 2.41 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) is now rated as Buy. Needham also rated SY as Initiated on May 28, 2019, with its price target of $16.50 suggesting that SY could surge by 29.24% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.21/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.29% to reach $16.86/share. It started the day trading at $12.21 and traded between $11.81 and $11.93 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $22.80 for the year while the low is $8.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1190059.23 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -39.22%, as 723,318 CTST shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.87% of So-Young International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 140.35, while the P/B ratio is 3.30. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 503.30K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.18%. Looking further, the stock has raised 25.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.11% over the last six months.

This move now sees The TBP Investment Advisory (HK) Ltd. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,519,106 shares of SY, with a total valuation of $154,235,386. Light Street Capital Management L… meanwhile bought more SY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $40,896,794 worth of shares.

Similarly, Allianz Global Investors Asia Pac… increased its So-Young International Inc. shares by 79.70% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,091,780 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 484,213 shares of So-Young International Inc. which are valued at $13,450,730. In the same vein, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. (Inv… increased its So-Young International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 359,800 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 359,800 shares and is now valued at $4,432,736. Following these latest developments, around 43.22% of So-Young International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.