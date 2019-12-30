Expensive Market, What To Buy? Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO), TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

The shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $64 price target. Cantor Fitzgerald wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Guggenheim advised investors in its research note published on September 23, 2019, to Buy the AGIO stock while also putting a $55 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on May 23, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $55. The stock was given Outperform rating by SVB Leerink in its report released on February 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 80. Leerink Partners was of a view that AGIO is Mkt Perform in its latest report on September 25, 2018. Citigroup thinks that AGIO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 23, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 117.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $64.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.01.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.17% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $48.4399 while ending the day at $48.48. During the trading session, a total of 433369.0 shares were traded which represents a 52.86% incline from the average session volume which is 919410.0 shares. AGIO had ended its last session trading at $50.59. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.20 AGIO 52-week low price stands at $28.36 while its 52-week high price is $68.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.81 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 81.71 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.87 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.71%. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on December 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) is now rated as Buy. H.C. Wainwright also rated TXMD as Initiated on October 17, 2019, with its price target of $7 suggesting that TXMD could surge by 73.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.46/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.03% to reach $9.06/share. It started the day trading at $2.49 and traded between $2.36 and $2.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TXMD's 50-day SMA is 2.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.21. The stock has a high of $6.09 for the year while the low is $1.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 78.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.50%, as 79.36M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 34.62% of TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 3.63M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 21.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more TXMD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -1,235,159 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,174,840 shares of TXMD, with a total valuation of $43,108,848. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more TXMD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $38,413,050 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares by 2.34% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,009,738 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 342,833 shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc. which are valued at $37,674,442. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 62,410 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 14,227,640 shares and is now valued at $35,711,376. Following these latest developments, around 7.40% of TherapeuticsMD Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.