Analysts Turn Mixed On Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG), Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

The shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on December 23, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $11 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vonage Holdings Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on November 27, 2019, to Neutral the VG stock while also putting a $9.50 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on September 19, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Overweight rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its report released on September 03, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. Jefferies was of a view that VG is Buy in its latest report on May 31, 2019. Guggenheim thinks that VG is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.79. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 0.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.48.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.75% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.06 while ending the day at $7.08. During the trading session, a total of 1.69 million shares were traded which represents a 48.25% incline from the average session volume which is 3.26 million shares. VG had ended its last session trading at $7.28. Vonage Holdings Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.95, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 VG 52-week low price stands at $7.06 while its 52-week high price is $13.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Vonage Holdings Corp. generated 18.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 300.0%. Vonage Holdings Corp. has the potential to record 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on December 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) is now rated as Neutral. Compass Point also rated KRG as Downgrade on November 25, 2019, with its price target of $18 suggesting that KRG could down by -2.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.04/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.10% to reach $18.75/share. It started the day trading at $19.67 and traded between $19.16 and $19.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KRG’s 50-day SMA is 18.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.33. The stock has a high of $19.77 for the year while the low is $13.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.22%, as 1.97M VG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.79% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 519.95K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.33%. Looking further, the stock has raised 17.74% over the past 90 days while it gained 27.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more KRG shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 338,621 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,798,731 shares of KRG, with a total valuation of $247,655,445. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more KRG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $246,308,994 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Kite Realty Group Trust shares by 1.48% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,573,413 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 66,777 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust which are valued at $88,495,542. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… increased its Kite Realty Group Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 937,677 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,333,922 shares and is now valued at $64,511,391. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Kite Realty Group Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.