Analysts Turn Mixed On Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP), Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL)

The shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by CapitalOne in its latest research note that was published on November 21, 2019. CapitalOne wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Targa Resources Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on November 04, 2019, to Neutral the TRGP stock while also putting a $43 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on October 11, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $41. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on October 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 43. Raymond James was of a view that TRGP is Strong Buy in its latest report on August 28, 2019. SunTrust thinks that TRGP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 48.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $43.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.06.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.22% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $40.28 while ending the day at $40.61. During the trading session, a total of 1.26 million shares were traded which represents a 32.81% incline from the average session volume which is 1.87 million shares. TRGP had ended its last session trading at $40.70. Targa Resources Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 TRGP 52-week low price stands at $32.00 while its 52-week high price is $48.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.34 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Targa Resources Corp. generated 326.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 138.24%. Targa Resources Corp. has the potential to record -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on May 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Evercore ISI also rated LL as Initiated on March 20, 2019, with its price target of $10 suggesting that LL could down by -6.78% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.70% to reach $9.29/share. It started the day trading at $10.11 and traded between $9.76 and $9.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LL’s 50-day SMA is 9.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.14. The stock has a high of $14.44 for the year while the low is $6.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.22%, as 11.53M TRGP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 41.98% of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.61%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more LL shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 39,129 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,203,108 shares of LL, with a total valuation of $37,449,692. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more LL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,126,601 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. shares by 41.02% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,637,468 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,138,812 shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. which are valued at $14,589,840. In the same vein, Gagnon Securities LLC decreased its Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 60,669 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,214,169 shares and is now valued at $10,818,246. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.