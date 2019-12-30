Analysts Turn Mixed On MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA), Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

The shares of MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on October 10, 2019. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $8.25 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MFA Financial Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on May 17, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.05.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.50% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.71 while ending the day at $7.72. During the trading session, a total of 4.26 million shares were traded which represents a -73.76% decline from the average session volume which is 2.45 million shares. MFA had ended its last session trading at $8.00. MFA Financial Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.48 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.09, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.93, with a beta of 0.55. MFA 52-week low price stands at $6.51 while its 52-week high price is $8.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 35.0%. MFA Financial Inc. has the potential to record 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on December 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) is now rated as Neutral. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated SPPI as Downgrade on December 26, 2019, with its price target of $4 suggesting that SPPI could surge by 84.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.50/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.14% to reach $23.20/share. It started the day trading at $3.78 and traded between $3.51 and $3.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SPPI’s 50-day SMA is 8.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.52. The stock has a high of $12.15 for the year while the low is $3.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.54%, as 8.69M MFA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.84% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -58.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SPPI shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 604,390 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,791,082 shares of SPPI, with a total valuation of $150,783,916. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SPPI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $112,781,607 worth of shares.

Similarly, PRIMECAP Management Co. decreased its Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 1.35% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,975,800 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -150,200 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $98,562,684. In the same vein, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 857,480 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,646,243 shares and is now valued at $41,723,262. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.