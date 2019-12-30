Analysts Turn Mixed On LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY)

The shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) has been pegged with a rating of Perform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2014. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.39.

The shares of the company added by 5.38% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.95 while ending the day at $0.98. During the trading session, a total of 686248.0 shares were traded which represents a -721.85% decline from the average session volume which is 83500.0 shares. LITB had ended its last session trading at $0.93. LITB 52-week low price stands at $0.68 while its 52-week high price is $1.81.

The LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. generated 29.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -200.0%.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on November 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) is now rated as Market Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.43/share, analysts expect it to down by 0.00% to reach $23.80/share. It started the day trading at $23.47 and traded between $23.41 and $23.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CY’s 50-day SMA is 23.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.11. The stock has a high of $23.55 for the year while the low is $12.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 40.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.38%, as 38.21M LITB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.06% of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 30.27, while the P/B ratio is 4.13. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.91M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.09%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.95% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CY shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 257,047 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 35,167,031 shares of CY, with a total valuation of $824,666,877. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more CY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $727,529,379 worth of shares.

Similarly, Pentwater Capital Management LP decreased its Cypress Semiconductor Corporation shares by 5.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,618,200 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -601,800 shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation which are valued at $225,546,790. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Cypress Semiconductor Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 22,091 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,293,620 shares and is now valued at $217,935,389. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.