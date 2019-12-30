Analysts Turn Mixed On Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM), NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

The shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 18, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $21 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kimco Realty Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on December 17, 2019, to Equal-Weight the KIM stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Compass Point Markets when it published its report on November 25, 2019. That day the Compass Point set price target on the stock to $22. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by CapitalOne in its report released on October 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. Compass Point was of a view that KIM is Sell in its latest report on September 04, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that KIM is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 22, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 16 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $20.68. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.69.

The shares of the company added by 1.47% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $20.50 while ending the day at $20.76. During the trading session, a total of 1.78 million shares were traded which represents a 50.99% incline from the average session volume which is 3.63 million shares. KIM had ended its last session trading at $20.46. Kimco Realty Corporation currently has a market cap of $8.77 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 27.72, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.03, with a beta of 0.57. KIM 52-week low price stands at $14.32 while its 52-week high price is $21.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.41%. Kimco Realty Corporation has the potential to record 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on August 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $218. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated NEE as Resumed on June 05, 2019, with its price target of $225 suggesting that NEE could surge by 0.69% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $241.96/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.23% to reach $244.20/share. It started the day trading at $242.77 and traded between $241.53 and $242.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NEE’s 50-day SMA is 233.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 214.15. The stock has a high of $245.01 for the year while the low is $167.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.47%, as 6.36M KIM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.52% of NextEra Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 35.94, while the P/B ratio is 3.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.92M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.77%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.86% over the past 90 days while it gained 18.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NEE shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,271,217 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 43,776,742 shares of NEE, with a total valuation of $10,235,877,814. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more NEE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,194,189,219 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its NextEra Energy Inc. shares by 1.59% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 25,524,772 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 398,663 shares of NextEra Energy Inc. which are valued at $5,968,202,189. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its NextEra Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 946,944 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 25,377,651 shares and is now valued at $5,933,802,357. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of NextEra Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.