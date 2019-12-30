Analysts Turn Mixed On Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO), Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI)

The shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on October 14, 2016. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -4.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.64.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.41% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.3501 while ending the day at $0.35. During the trading session, a total of 1.79 million shares were traded which represents a -279.58% decline from the average session volume which is 472380.0 shares. EKSO had ended its last session trading at $0.38. Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.53, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 EKSO 52-week low price stands at $0.37 while its 52-week high price is $2.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. generated 8.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -16.67%. Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on December 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.31/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.87% to reach $29.71/share. It started the day trading at $30.65 and traded between $30.33 and $30.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WMGI’s 50-day SMA is 27.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.05. The stock has a high of $32.86 for the year while the low is $19.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.28%, as 21.68M EKSO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.27% of Wright Medical Group N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.40M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.91%. Looking further, the stock has raised 48.21% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more WMGI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.96% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -637,671 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,478,686 shares of WMGI, with a total valuation of $460,800,482. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more WMGI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $336,699,891 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Wright Medical Group N.V. shares by 4.26% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,379,961 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 342,064 shares of Wright Medical Group N.V. which are valued at $249,471,439. In the same vein, Bank of America, NA (Private Bank… increased its Wright Medical Group N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 770,999 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,942,495 shares and is now valued at $117,368,076. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Wright Medical Group N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.