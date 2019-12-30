Analysts Turn Mixed On CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS), WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

The shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on October 08, 2019. The Utilities company has also assigned a $72 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CMS Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on April 11, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $60. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on January 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 52. BofA/Merrill was of a view that CMS is Neutral in its latest report on October 12, 2018. Argus thinks that CMS is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $66.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.30.

The shares of the company added by 0.42% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $62.08 while ending the day at $62.54. During the trading session, a total of 1.31 million shares were traded which represents a 26.83% incline from the average session volume which is 1.79 million shares. CMS had ended its last session trading at $62.28. CMS Energy Corporation currently has a market cap of $17.7 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 30.23, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.03, with a beta of 0.05. CMS Energy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.68, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 CMS 52-week low price stands at $47.97 while its 52-week high price is $65.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.73 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CMS Energy Corporation generated 432.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 45.21%. CMS Energy Corporation has the potential to record 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on February 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.95/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.62% to reach $5.56/share. It started the day trading at $5.00 and traded between $4.83 and $4.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WETF’s 50-day SMA is 5.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.88. The stock has a high of $8.04 for the year while the low is $4.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.25%, as 12.31M CMS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.50% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 304.37, while the P/B ratio is 2.03. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 921.94K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 13.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.15% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more WETF shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 223,395 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,186,544 shares of WETF, with a total valuation of $83,526,604. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC meanwhile bought more WETF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $69,938,180 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares by 5.73% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,915,752 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -724,775 shares of WisdomTree Investments Inc. which are valued at $57,910,555. In the same vein, Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 843,011 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,387,191 shares and is now valued at $45,621,748. Following these latest developments, around 7.00% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.