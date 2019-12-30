Analysts Turn Mixed On Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX), Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG)

The shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on September 04, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $4 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cidara Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on July 26, 2018, to Buy the CDTX stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on April 21, 2017. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on April 17, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. Ladenburg Thalmann was of a view that CDTX is Buy in its latest report on April 12, 2017. Wedbush thinks that CDTX is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 11, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 158.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.48.

The shares of the company added by 19.25% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.72 while ending the day at $3.16. During the trading session, a total of 1.13 million shares were traded which represents a -593.59% decline from the average session volume which is 162790.0 shares. CDTX had ended its last session trading at $2.65. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.20, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 CDTX 52-week low price stands at $1.22 while its 52-week high price is $3.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cidara Therapeutics Inc. generated 73.82 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 650.0%. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on October 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.51/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.89% to reach $5.16/share. It started the day trading at $4.56 and traded between $4.52 and $4.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AEG’s 50-day SMA is 4.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.60. The stock has a high of $5.43 for the year while the low is $3.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.92%, as 3.21M CDTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.16% of Aegon N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.94, while the P/B ratio is 0.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.52%. Looking further, the stock has raised 9.38% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox bought more AEG shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox purchasing 3,286,192 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 114,862,529 shares of AEG, with a total valuation of $513,435,505. Private Management Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AEG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $28,970,794 worth of shares.

Similarly, Arrowstreet Capital LP increased its Aegon N.V. shares by 0.05% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,359,314 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,797 shares of Aegon N.V. which are valued at $23,956,134. In the same vein, Managed Account Advisors LLC increased its Aegon N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,211,995 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,287,076 shares and is now valued at $19,163,230. Following these latest developments, around 10.10% of Aegon N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.