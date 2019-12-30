Analysts Turn Mixed On Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN), Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

The shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Argus in its latest research note that was published on December 26, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $235 price target. Argus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Accenture plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on December 23, 2019, to Outperform the ACN stock while also putting a $220 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on September 20, 2019. Citigroup was of a view that ACN is Buy in its latest report on January 16, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that ACN is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $219.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 57.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.57.

The shares of the company added by 0.08% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $211.61 while ending the day at $212.22. During the trading session, a total of 1.17 million shares were traded which represents a 35.22% incline from the average session volume which is 1.81 million shares. ACN had ended its last session trading at $212.05. Accenture plc currently has a market cap of $137.57 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 28.83, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.26, with a beta of 1.04. Accenture plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 ACN 52-week low price stands at $134.69 while its 52-week high price is $213.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Accenture plc generated 5.81 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.74 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.22%. Accenture plc has the potential to record 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on October 23, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3.50. H.C. Wainwright also rated ATRS as Initiated on June 23, 2017, with its price target of $5 suggesting that ATRS could surge by 26.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.76/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.05% to reach $6.44/share. It started the day trading at $4.79 and traded between $4.66 and $4.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATRS’s 50-day SMA is 4.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.40. The stock has a high of $5.13 for the year while the low is $2.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.66%, as 3.77M ACN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.30% of Antares Pharma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.67M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.88%. Looking further, the stock has raised 36.52% over the past 90 days while it gained 43.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ATRS shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 286,985 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,167,473 shares of ATRS, with a total valuation of $48,092,147. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ATRS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $35,592,635 worth of shares.

Similarly, Armistice Capital LLC decreased its Antares Pharma Inc. shares by 6.27% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,624,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -376,000 shares of Antares Pharma Inc. which are valued at $26,601,520. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Antares Pharma Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 109,756 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,984,965 shares and is now valued at $18,848,884. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Antares Pharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.