Analysts Turn Mixed On Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST), Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL)

The shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on August 29, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $7.75 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Acasti Pharma Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on July 18, 2019, to Outperform the ACST stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on June 26, 2019. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.52. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 287.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.32.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.83% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.37 while ending the day at $2.56. During the trading session, a total of 4.31 million shares were traded which represents a -63.99% decline from the average session volume which is 2.63 million shares. ACST had ended its last session trading at $2.69. ACST 52-week low price stands at $0.66 while its 52-week high price is $3.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Acasti Pharma Inc. generated 19.55 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 37.5%. Acasti Pharma Inc. has the potential to record -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on August 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) is now rated as Hold. BofA/Merrill also rated PVTL as Downgrade on June 25, 2019, with its price target of $12 suggesting that PVTL could down by -3.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.02/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.13% to reach $14.50/share. It started the day trading at $15.03 and traded between $15.00 and $15.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PVTL’s 50-day SMA is 14.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.28. The stock has a high of $24.39 for the year while the low is $8.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.03%, as 3.96M ACST shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.70% of Pivotal Software Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.00%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.74% over the past 90 days while it gained 42.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PVTL shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 571,988 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,346,554 shares of PVTL, with a total valuation of $110,345,241. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more PVTL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $103,218,446 worth of shares.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … increased its Pivotal Software Inc. shares by 4,554.16% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,062,978 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,954,194 shares of Pivotal Software Inc. which are valued at $76,045,930. In the same vein, Fidelity (Canada) Asset Managemen… increased its Pivotal Software Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,504,891 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,988,000 shares and is now valued at $59,899,760. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of Pivotal Software Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.