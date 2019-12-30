Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS), Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

The shares of U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of U.S. Well Services Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Johnson Rice advised investors in its research note published on June 12, 2019, to Buy the USWS stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Seaport Global Securities Markets when it published its report on May 23, 2019. That day the Seaport Global Securities set price target on the stock to $10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.89.

The shares of the company added by 17.44% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.27 while ending the day at $1.51. During the trading session, a total of 1.92 million shares were traded which represents a -3438.11% decline from the average session volume which is 54130.0 shares. USWS had ended its last session trading at $1.29. U.S. Well Services Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 USWS 52-week low price stands at $1.08 while its 52-week high price is $9.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.45 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The U.S. Well Services Inc. generated 32.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -113.33%. U.S. Well Services Inc. has the potential to record -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Nomura published a research note on October 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. RBC Capital Mkts also rated DBX as Resumed on September 26, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that DBX could surge by 39.77% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.78/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.34% to reach $29.42/share. It started the day trading at $18.00 and traded between $17.435 and $17.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DBX’s 50-day SMA is 18.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.16. The stock has a high of $26.49 for the year while the low is $16.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.82%, as 15.37M USWS shares were shorted. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more DBX shares, increasing its portfolio by 22.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 3,676,542 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,850,123 shares of DBX, with a total valuation of $367,028,774. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more DBX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $211,139,288 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Dropbox Inc. shares by 3.67% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,325,750 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -393,875 shares of Dropbox Inc. which are valued at $190,923,118. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Dropbox Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 717,913 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,345,072 shares and is now valued at $172,790,381. Following these latest developments, around 7.80% of Dropbox Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.